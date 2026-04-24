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Help Me Rebuild My Life and Start Over in America

GoalR 30,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byMorne Breytenbach

Fundraiser funds will be received by Morne Breytenbach

Help Me Rebuild My Life and Start Over in America

My name is Morné, and for more than 23 years I worked in the aviation and hospitality industry with pride and dedication.

Like many people around the world, the Covid pandemic changed my life completely. The financial impact over the past few years slowly wiped out the savings I had built over a lifetime of work. Despite doing everything I could to stay afloat, I eventually found myself struggling simply to survive.

For the past several months I have also been unemployed while preparing for an important humanitarian relocation process to the United States. I am currently waiting for final travel arrangements and expect to relocate within the coming weeks.

This journey represents hope, safety, and the opportunity to rebuild my life from the ground up.

But the reality is that I am leaving with almost nothing financially.

Right now I am trying to survive day by day while also preparing for a major international move. I need help covering:

basic living expenses before departure,

essential travel preparation,

luggage and clothing,

phone and communication costs,

transportation,

and emergency support for my first weeks in America while I work toward becoming financially independent again.

As someone who has spent most of my life working hard and taking care of responsibilities, asking for help does not come easily to me. But I have reached a point where I simply cannot do this alone anymore.

My goal is not permanent support. My goal is a second chance.

I fully intend to work, rebuild my career, and create stability again once I arrive in the United States and am able to start over.

Any contribution — no matter how small — would mean more than words can express. Even sharing this campaign with others would help tremendously.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and thank you for believing in new beginnings.

— Morné

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