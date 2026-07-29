Help Me Rebuild My Life and Start Over

I am a 31 year old Christian living in Turkey. The past few years have been extremely difficult for me, and that is why I am reaching out for help today.





I survived the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey in 2023. The disaster affected not only buildings and cities but also the lives, plans, and hopes of countless people. Since then, I have struggled to find stable employment and have been doing my best to stay afloat financially.





As a Christian living in Turkey, I have kept my faith largely private. Only my brother knows about my beliefs. For many years, I have felt hesitant to openly share this part of my identity. I dream of living in a place where I can freely express my faith, feel safe, and build a future with confidence and dignity.





The purpose of this campaign is to help me move beyond my current financial burdens and create an opportunity for a new beginning in another country. The support I receive will help cover essential expenses during the transition period, including housing, basic living costs, and the challenges that come with starting over in a new place.





Your support would mean far more than financial assistance. It would give me a chance to rebuild my life, regain stability, and move forward with hope for the future.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign would also be a tremendous help.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, support, and prayers mean more to me than words can express.





With gratitude