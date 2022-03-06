Help Me Rebuild My Life and Save My Family

Dear Sir,Medam.

My name is Md Amir Hossain, and I am a Bangladeshi worker currently in Saudi Arabia. I never imagined that one day I would have to ask strangers for help, but today I have no other choice.

I came to Saudi Arabia with one dream—to work honestly, support my family, and build a better future. To make this journey possible, I borrowed a large amount of money, believing that once I started working, I would be able to repay my debts.

Unfortunately, everything changed.

For the past six months, I have not received my salary. I have been waiting every day, hoping things would improve, but they never did. I also passed an interview for another job and completed the required process, but I am still waiting to be allowed to start working.

With no income, my life has become a daily struggle.

The people I borrowed money from are demanding repayment, but I have nothing to give them. Every phone call reminds me of my debt, and every day I feel the weight of failing my family.

Back home in Bangladesh, my mother is seriously ill and needs medical treatment. My wife is seven months pregnant, and I cannot afford to pay for her medical care or even provide enough money for basic living expenses.

Here in Saudi Arabia, I am also struggling to survive. There are days when I can only eat one meal, and there are days when I cannot afford food at all.

I have attached documents related to my employment, unpaid salary, and my family's medical situation because I want to be completely honest and transparent with everyone who reads my story.

Today, I am asking for your kindness.

My goal is to raise $6,000 to help:

Repay part of the debt I took to come to Saudi Arabia.

Support my mother's medical treatment.

Help my pregnant wife with her medical and daily expenses.

Cover my basic living expenses until I am finally able to start working.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings hope to my family. If you are unable to donate, please share my story with others. Your support, prayers, and kindness mean more than words can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for giving me hope during one of the most difficult times of my life.

May Allah bless you and your family with health, peace, and happiness.

Sincerely,

Md Amir Hossain

Bangladeshi Worker in Saudi Arabia