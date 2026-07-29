GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help me rebuild my life and reinstate my license.

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTiffany Wilson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tiffany Wilson

Help me rebuild my life and reinstate my license.

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do, but today I'm reaching out because I need a chance to move forward.

Last year, my life changed in a matter of days. I received a speeding ticket while rushing to the hospital to say goodbye to my grandfather. Just two days later, I discovered that my husband and my sister were having an affair. The pain and shock of that betrayal turned my world upside down. I left my home and moved in with my parents with my daughter, trying to pick up the pieces of a life that had fallen apart. During that difficult time, the BMV mailed a notice requesting proof of insurance within 30 days. The letter was sent to my marital home, and I never received it. My husband never told me about it, and because I didn't know about the request, I was unable to respond. As a result, my driver's license was suspended. Since then, I've been struggling to rebuild from the ground up. I've lost so much, but I refuse to give up. I'm working hard to create a stable and healthy future for my daughter and myself. Having my driver's license reinstated would make an enormous difference. It would allow me to get to work more easily, attend appointments, care for my daughter, and continue rebuilding our lives with independence and dignity. The fees required to reinstate my license are more than I can currently afford while trying to recover financially from everything that has happened. That's why I am humbly asking for help. Any donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward the costs associated with reinstating my license and helping me regain the ability to move forward. If you're unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me. Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for your kindness, support, and encouragement during one of the most difficult chapters of my life. Every act of generosity brings me one step closer to standing on my own again and building a better future for my daughter. Thank you again.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve