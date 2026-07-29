Help me rebuild my life and regain independence

For years, transportation has been the one barrier standing between where I am and where I am trying to go. I'm trying to escape a difficult situation, rebuild my life, and transportation is the one thing standing between me and independence.

I have felt stuck in a situation that has left me dependent on others for even the most basic necessities. While I prefer to keep many of the details private I would possibly be open to discussing more if asked, I am just finally at a point in my life where I am working toward something I haven't had in a very long time: INDEPENDENCE.

I have a job that I love, young adult children I want to be present for, I also serve as a caregiver, and a genuine desire to rebuild my life. The biggest obstacle standing in my way is transportation.

Without a vehicle, I am unable to fully support myself, increase my opportunities, or create the stable future I have been working toward. Reliable transportation would give me the ability to get to work consistently, take on additional hours, and attend as well as keep my appointments. I also face my own health challenges and have numerous medical appointments each month. Too often, those appointments must be delayed or rescheduled because I don't have reliable transportation available to balance my own appointments as well as the person I care for needs while struggling to secure transportation. It can be frustrating and discouraging to know what needs to be done but not have the means to get there.

This fundraiser is about much more than a car. It is about breaking down the barrier that has kept me from moving forward for so many years, an opportunity to make my own choices, freedom, self-sufficiency, and the chance to start over without limitations. It is an opportunity to move forward with dignity.

Asking for help is not easy for me. In fact, it may be one of the hardest things I have ever done. Only now, this late in my life, have I gained the courage to even do so. But after years of struggling to overcome this obstacle on my own, I am reaching out in the hope that others might help me take this next step.

A dependable vehicle would do more than provide transportation. It would give me the freedom to maintain my health, continue working, care for my family, be present for my young children, and finally take meaningful steps toward a life of independence and stability.

I've always believed in working hard and handling things on my own. But today, I am reaching out in hopes that others might help me take this first step.

Every donation, share, and kind word brings me closer to that goal. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me work toward a better future.