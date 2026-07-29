GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help me rebuild my life and regain independence

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJade Hicks

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jade Hicks

Help me rebuild my life and regain independence

For years, transportation has been the one barrier standing between where I am and where I am trying to go. I'm trying to escape a difficult situation, rebuild my life, and transportation is the one thing standing between me and independence.

I have felt stuck in a situation that has left me dependent on others for even the most basic necessities. While I prefer to keep many of the details private I would possibly be open to discussing more if asked, I am just finally at a point in my life where I am working toward something I haven't had in a very long time: INDEPENDENCE.

I have a job that I love, young adult children I want to be present for, I also serve as a caregiver, and a genuine desire to rebuild my life. The biggest obstacle standing in my way is transportation.

Without a vehicle, I am unable to fully support myself, increase my opportunities, or create the stable future I have been working toward. Reliable transportation would give me the ability to get to work consistently, take on additional hours, and attend as well as keep my appointments. I also face my own health challenges and have numerous medical appointments each month. Too often, those appointments must be delayed or rescheduled because I don't have reliable transportation available to balance my own appointments as well as the person I care for needs while struggling to secure transportation. It can be frustrating and discouraging to know what needs to be done but not have the means to get there.

This fundraiser is about much more than a car. It is about breaking down the barrier that has kept me from moving forward for so many years, an opportunity to make my own choices, freedom, self-sufficiency, and the chance to start over without limitations. It is an opportunity to move forward with dignity.

Asking for help is not easy for me. In fact, it may be one of the hardest things I have ever done. Only now, this late in my life, have I gained the courage to even do so. But after years of struggling to overcome this obstacle on my own, I am reaching out in the hope that others might help me take this next step.

A dependable vehicle would do more than provide transportation. It would give me the freedom to maintain my health, continue working, care for my family, be present for my young children, and finally take meaningful steps toward a life of independence and stability.

I've always believed in working hard and handling things on my own. But today, I am reaching out in hopes that others might help me take this first step.

Every donation, share, and kind word brings me closer to that goal. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me work toward a better future.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve