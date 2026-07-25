Help Me Rebuild My Life and Give My Children a Sta

Hi, my name is Jeanne, and I'm a single mother of four wonderful children. I'm reaching out because my family is facing the hardest chapter of our lives, and I don't know where else to turn.

After losing my job at Walmart due to childcare issues beyond my control, everything began to fall apart. I was already struggling financially, but without a steady income, my bills quickly piled up. I've been applying for jobs and doing everything I can to get back on my feet, but each setback has made it harder to move forward.

Today, my children and I are homeless. My debts have continued to grow, and because of my financial situation, I can't even qualify to apply for many apartments. It feels like every door closes just as I'm trying to open another.

I'm not looking for an easy way out. I'm simply asking for a chance to rebuild our lives. Your support will help us with housing, food, transportation, childcare, and the basic necessities we need while I continue searching for work and work toward providing a stable home for my children.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to safety and stability. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for giving my family hope during such a difficult time.