GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Rebuild My Life And Bring My Children Home

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNaomi Hatcher

Fundraiser funds will be received by Affordable Luxe

Help Me Rebuild My Life And Bring My Children Home

For three years, I have been fighting to rebuild a life that heart failure and cardiomyopathy took from me. My illness changed everything. Because my heart was not strong enough for me to continue working, I lost my job, my home, my transportation, and the stability I had worked so hard to provide for my children.

During one of the most difficult times in my life, my ex-fiancé experienced a serious mental health crisis, and my mother-in-law took my children. I understand that they needed stability during that difficult time, but the pain of being separated from my children has been heartbreaking. I love them deeply, and my greatest wish is to rebuild a safe, stable home so I can fight to bring my children back home with me.

It has now been three years since my heart failure. My recovery has been long and difficult, but I have continued fighting every day. I am finally at a point where I am able and ready to work again. I do not want to remain dependent on others. I want the opportunity to support myself, provide for my children, and rebuild the life that was taken from us.

The biggest barriers standing in my way are reliable transportation and safe housing. I need a dependable car so I can get to work, attend important appointments, and take the necessary steps toward rebuilding my life. I also need a stable place to live—a home where my children can feel safe, loved, and secure.

I am not asking for a handout. I am asking for a chance. A chance to work. A chance to regain stability. A chance to provide a safe home for my children. Most of all, I am asking for help as I fight to reunite my family.

Every donation, shared post, prayer, resource, vehicle lead, or housing opportunity could make a meaningful difference. Your support could help me move closer to reliable transportation, stable housing, employment, and the day I can bring my children home.

I have survived heart failure. I have endured losing nearly everything. I have spent three years fighting to regain my strength. Now that I am finally able to work again, I am determined to rebuild—but I cannot do it alone.

Please help me rebuild my life, regain my independence, and fight for the opportunity to be the mother my children need and deserve.

Thank you for hearing my story, believing in my fight, and helping me take the next steps toward bringing my family back together.

Sincerely,

Naomi Hatcher

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $615 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $375 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $19,325 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve