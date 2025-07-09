Help Me Rebuild My Life And Bring My Children Home

For three years, I have been fighting to rebuild a life that heart failure and cardiomyopathy took from me. My illness changed everything. Because my heart was not strong enough for me to continue working, I lost my job, my home, my transportation, and the stability I had worked so hard to provide for my children.

During one of the most difficult times in my life, my ex-fiancé experienced a serious mental health crisis, and my mother-in-law took my children. I understand that they needed stability during that difficult time, but the pain of being separated from my children has been heartbreaking. I love them deeply, and my greatest wish is to rebuild a safe, stable home so I can fight to bring my children back home with me.

It has now been three years since my heart failure. My recovery has been long and difficult, but I have continued fighting every day. I am finally at a point where I am able and ready to work again. I do not want to remain dependent on others. I want the opportunity to support myself, provide for my children, and rebuild the life that was taken from us.

The biggest barriers standing in my way are reliable transportation and safe housing. I need a dependable car so I can get to work, attend important appointments, and take the necessary steps toward rebuilding my life. I also need a stable place to live—a home where my children can feel safe, loved, and secure.

I am not asking for a handout. I am asking for a chance. A chance to work. A chance to regain stability. A chance to provide a safe home for my children. Most of all, I am asking for help as I fight to reunite my family.

Every donation, shared post, prayer, resource, vehicle lead, or housing opportunity could make a meaningful difference. Your support could help me move closer to reliable transportation, stable housing, employment, and the day I can bring my children home.

I have survived heart failure. I have endured losing nearly everything. I have spent three years fighting to regain my strength. Now that I am finally able to work again, I am determined to rebuild—but I cannot do it alone.

Please help me rebuild my life, regain my independence, and fight for the opportunity to be the mother my children need and deserve.

Thank you for hearing my story, believing in my fight, and helping me take the next steps toward bringing my family back together.

Sincerely,

Naomi Hatcher