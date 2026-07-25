From Survival to Purpose: Help me Start Again

Help Me Rebuild My Life After Trauma, Illness, and Loss

My name is Marbella. I am a 41-year-old Mexican woman, a divemaster, event producer, and lifelong lover of the ocean.

Two years ago, my life changed forever after a traumatic and dangerous experience that forced me to leave everything behind for my own safety. With only a backpack and my faith, I walked away from the life I had built and sought refuge in the Mayan jungle, hoping to find peace, healing, and a chance to survive.

In an instant, I lost my family, my home, my belongings, my work, and the stability I had spent years creating.

As I struggled to rebuild my life, I faced even greater challenges: separation from my daughter, the heartbreaking loss of my brother, severe depression, post-traumatic stress, advanced diabetes, and debilitating neuropathy. My health declined dramatically, and my ability to work nearly disappeared.

There were times when I genuinely did not know how I would make it through another day.

Yet even in the darkest moments, I was blessed by unexpected acts of kindness. A compassionate woman opened her home to me when I had nowhere else to go. Through faith, prayer, determination, and a commitment to healing, I slowly began to recover.

I dedicated myself to studying nutrition, natural health, emotional healing, and personal transformation. Today, I am profoundly grateful to say that I have overcome diabetes and neuropathy, something that once seemed impossible. My recovery has been a testimony of perseverance, faith, and God’s grace.

While my health has improved, rebuilding my life financially has been much more difficult.

I continue to struggle with unpaid expenses, limited work opportunities, basic living needs, worn-out clothing, and the loss of essential technology and professional equipment needed to return to work. Every day is still a challenge, and I am doing my best to move forward one step at a time.

Despite everything, I remain committed to helping others. I support Mayan communities whenever possible, especially children, and I believe that even our deepest wounds can become a source of hope and service.

Today, I am humbly asking for your help.

Your support will help me rebuild my life, regain my independence, and repay the extraordinary woman who sheltered me during my darkest days.

Most importantly, it will allow me to return to meaningful work and continue building a future rooted in purpose, service, and hope.





My mission is simple: to show that healing is possible.

Even after fear, violence, illness, and grief, a life can be rebuilt. Through faith, perseverance, and the grace of God, I want to help others believe that they, too, can find strength, hope, and a new beginning.

Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a difference. And if you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean more than words can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support.

With love, gratitude, and hope,

God bless you!

Marbella



