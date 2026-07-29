Help Me Rebuild My Life After Losing My Home





My name is Roy, and I never imagined I would find myself in this position. After spending 6.5 years in a relationship, I suddenly found my life turned upside down. The relationship ended, and I lost not only the person I loved but also the home and stability I had built over the years.





Today, I am living out of my car in Brooklyn, New York, while trying to continue my college education and maintain employment. Every day has become a struggle to find safe places to sleep, access meals, pay for gas, and cover basic necessities. At the same time, I am working hard to stay enrolled in school because I believe education is my path toward a better future.





The emotional toll has been overwhelming. For years, our families were close, and I truly believed I had a future with the person I loved. Losing that relationship, my home, and my sense of stability all at once has left me feeling heartbroken and lost. Despite everything, I am doing my best to keep moving forward.

In addition to these challenges, I am dealing with significant financial stress. The costs of daily survival, transportation, school expenses, and basic necessities continue to add up. There are days when I worry about where my next meal will come from or how I will make it through another week.

I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I am simply asking for help getting back on my feet. Donations will be used for:





Temporary housing and shelter expenses Food and daily necessities Gas and transportation costs College tuition and educational expenses Phone and internet services needed for school and work Emergency savings to help secure stable housing





Any amount, no matter how small, would mean the world to me. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story with others.

I am determined to rebuild my life, finish my education, and create a better future for myself. Right now, I just need a helping hand to get through one of the most difficult periods of my life.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support.

With gratitude,

Roy