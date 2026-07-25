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Help Me Rebuild My Life After Losing Everything

GoalE£100,000 EGP
RaisedE£0 EGP

Fundraiser created byMhamd Abu hassira

Help Me Rebuild My Life After Losing Everything

My name is Mohammed Samer Abu Hasira, a Palestinian father from Gaza.

Before the war, I lived a simple and honest life. I worked every day in my small bakery to provide for my family. I had a home, a car, and dreams of giving my children a safe and happy future. I never imagined that everything I had built over many years could disappear in such a short time.

The war changed my life forever.

I lost my three beloved sons, a pain that no words can truly describe. My home was completely destroyed, my bakery was lost, my car was gone, and I lost every source of income I had. Everything I worked for disappeared.

Today, I am in Egypt after leaving Gaza to receive medical treatment. I am trying to survive while carrying the unbearable grief of losing my children and rebuilding my life from nothing. My wife and our baby daughter also depend on me, and I am doing everything I can to provide them with safety and stability.

Unfortunately, after losing my bakery, I was left with debts that I am unable to repay. I have no stable income, and every day is a struggle to cover the most basic living expenses such as food, rent, medicine, and daily necessities.

I am not asking for luxury. I am only asking for a chance to stand on my feet again.

Your support will help me:

  1. Pay off the debts left after losing my business.
  2. Cover basic living expenses for my family.
  3. Receive the medical care I still need.
  4. Start a small business again so I can earn an honest living and support my family.
  5. Build a safe and stable future for my wife and our baby daughter.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings hope back into our lives. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing my campaign with your family and friends would mean more than you can imagine.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during the most difficult time of my life.

May God bless you and your loved ones.

Mohammed Samer Abu Hasira


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