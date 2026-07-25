Help Me Rebuild My Life After Losing Everything

My name is Mohammed Samer Abu Hasira, a Palestinian father whose life changed completely because of the war in Gaza.

Before the war, I lived a simple and stable life. I worked hard every day in my small bakery to provide for my family. I had a home, a car, and dreams of giving my children a safe and happy future.

Then everything disappeared. The war took away my home, my bakery, my car, and my source of income. The greatest pain of all was losing my three beloved sons. No words can truly describe the heartbreak of burying your own children.

Today I am trying to rebuild my life from nothing. I am currently living in Egypt after leaving Gaza for medical treatment and safety. I carry heavy debts after losing my business and everything I owned.

Your kindness will help me pay my debts, secure stable housing, rebuild a small business, and provide the basic necessities for my family so we can begin again with dignity.

Every donation, no matter how small, gives us hope and helps us take one step toward rebuilding our lives. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others. Your support, prayers, and kindness mean more than words can express.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for standing with my family during this difficult time. May God bless you for your compassion and generosity



