Help Me Rebuild My Life After Financial Hardship

Hello, my name is Nancy, and I am from Nigeria.





Writing this is one of the hardest things I have ever done. I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help, but today I have no other choice.





I am going through an extremely difficult financial crisis. Every day has become a struggle, and I worry about how I will meet even my most basic needs. There are days when I feel overwhelmed by fear and uncertainty about what tomorrow will bring.





I am trying my best to rebuild my life, but I cannot do it alone. I am looking for work and doing everything I can to improve my situation, yet the challenges I face are greater than what I can overcome by myself.





Any donation, no matter how small, would make a real difference. It will help me pay for essential living expenses and give me a chance to move forward instead of falling further behind.



