GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Rebuild My Life After an Unimaginable Loss

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKim Paige

Help Me Rebuild My Life After an Unimaginable Loss

I never imagined I would have to ask for help like this.

Recently, my life was completely turned upside down after losing my child. Shortly after, a very tragic accident happened that caused even more hardship and unexpected medical expenses. Between the loss, the impact it has had on my health, and everything that has happened since, I have lost my home and my ability to support myself financially.

I am now facing having to start my entire life over with essentially nothing but the clothes on my back.

I currently have no income, and my health has made it extremely difficult for me to work. I have medical bills that I am trying to manage while also needing to find somewhere safe to live. I am also responsible for my dogs, who are my family and depend on me completely. I am doing everything I can to make sure we stay together and have a safe place to go.

At this point, I am not only trying to find housing — I have to rebuild an entire household from scratch. Once I have somewhere to live, I will need basic household necessities, furniture, bedding, clothing, kitchen supplies, toiletries, food, and everything else that comes with creating a safe and livable home.

Things have become so difficult that I have gone several days without a full meal. I am doing my best to keep moving forward despite everything I have been through, but I cannot do this alone right now.

Any money raised will help me cover immediate needs including:

  1. Safe housing and moving expenses
  2. Medical bills from the accident
  3. Food and basic necessities
  4. Household items and furniture
  5. Bedding, clothing, and personal necessities
  6. Food and care for my dogs
  7. Other expenses involved in starting over

I know there are so many people who need help, which makes asking for it incredibly difficult. But right now, I am at a point where even the smallest amount of support could make an enormous difference.

I am not asking for someone to give me a life I haven't earned. I am asking for the opportunity to survive this incredibly difficult chapter and have a chance to rebuild. I want to find a safe home, take care of my dogs, address my health and medical expenses, and eventually become stable enough to support myself again.

If you are able to donate, no matter how small, I will be incredibly grateful. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser could help reach someone who can.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me through a time when I truly don't know where else to turn. Every donation, share, and kind thought means more than you know.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $9,627 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve