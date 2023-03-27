Help Me Rebuild My Life After an Unimaginable Loss

I never imagined I would have to ask for help like this.

Recently, my life was completely turned upside down after losing my child. Shortly after, a very tragic accident happened that caused even more hardship and unexpected medical expenses. Between the loss, the impact it has had on my health, and everything that has happened since, I have lost my home and my ability to support myself financially.

I am now facing having to start my entire life over with essentially nothing but the clothes on my back.

I currently have no income, and my health has made it extremely difficult for me to work. I have medical bills that I am trying to manage while also needing to find somewhere safe to live. I am also responsible for my dogs, who are my family and depend on me completely. I am doing everything I can to make sure we stay together and have a safe place to go.

At this point, I am not only trying to find housing — I have to rebuild an entire household from scratch. Once I have somewhere to live, I will need basic household necessities, furniture, bedding, clothing, kitchen supplies, toiletries, food, and everything else that comes with creating a safe and livable home.

Things have become so difficult that I have gone several days without a full meal. I am doing my best to keep moving forward despite everything I have been through, but I cannot do this alone right now.

Any money raised will help me cover immediate needs including:

Safe housing and moving expenses Medical bills from the accident Food and basic necessities Household items and furniture Bedding, clothing, and personal necessities Food and care for my dogs Other expenses involved in starting over

I know there are so many people who need help, which makes asking for it incredibly difficult. But right now, I am at a point where even the smallest amount of support could make an enormous difference.

I am not asking for someone to give me a life I haven't earned. I am asking for the opportunity to survive this incredibly difficult chapter and have a chance to rebuild. I want to find a safe home, take care of my dogs, address my health and medical expenses, and eventually become stable enough to support myself again.

If you are able to donate, no matter how small, I will be incredibly grateful. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser could help reach someone who can.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me through a time when I truly don't know where else to turn. Every donation, share, and kind thought means more than you know.



