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Help Me Rebuild My Life After an Investment Scam

GoalR 1,600,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byLitysha Chatterpaul

Fundraiser funds will be received by Litysha Chatterpaul

Help Me Rebuild My Life After an Investment Scam

Help Me Rebuild My Life After an Investment Scam


My name is Litysha Chatterpaul, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I would have to ask strangers for help.


I grew up with very humble beginnings, where every opportunity had to be earned through hard work, determination, and sacrifice. From a young age, I dreamed of furthering my education, building a successful career, owning a home, and creating a secure future for myself and the family who depend on me. Like many people, I simply wanted financial stability and the chance to leave behind a legacy of hard work and perseverance.


In pursuit of that dream, I invested in what I believed was a legitimate investment opportunity known as BGM. I genuinely believed I was making a responsible financial decision that would help me build a better future. Instead, I became the victim of an investment scam that turned my life upside down.


The financial loss left me with approximately R1.6 million in debt. Overnight, years of hard work, savings, and careful planning were replaced with overwhelming financial obligations that I continue to carry every single day.


I am employed and continue to work tirelessly, but despite my best efforts, the debt has become impossible to overcome on my own. After meeting my monthly commitments, there is little left to support my loved ones or make meaningful progress toward reducing what I owe.


The hardest part is knowing that my family depends on me. Every day I worry about providing for them while trying to recover from a situation I never expected to face. There have been moments of fear, disappointment, and uncertainty, but I have refused to let this define who I am.


This experience has taught me one of the hardest lessons of my life. Investment scams do not only take money—they take away peace of mind, confidence, and years of hard work. My hope in sharing my story is not only to rebuild my own life but also to remind others to be cautious, to ask questions, and to seek independent advice before investing. If my experience prevents even one person from falling victim to a similar scam, then some good will have come from this painful chapter.


Despite everything, I have not given up. I continue to work every day, and I am committed to growing my business, so that I can create a stable future through honest work. I am not looking for someone else to solve my problems, I am simply asking for a helping hand to get back on my feet.


Your donation, regardless of the amount, will go directly toward reducing my debt and giving me the opportunity to rebuild my life with dignity. Every contribution brings me one step closer to financial stability and the future I have worked so hard to achieve.


If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing my campaign with your friends, family, colleagues, and community would mean the world to me. Sometimes one share can reach the person whose kindness changes someone's life forever.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for your compassion, your generosity, and for giving me hope that even after life's darkest moments, it is possible to rebuild.


With sincere gratitude,

Litysha Chatterpaul


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