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Help Me Rebuild My Life After Addiction

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKaitlyn Bayrouty

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kaitlyn Bayrouty

Help Me Rebuild My Life After Addiction

Help Me Rebuild My Life After Addiction—For Me and My Children


My name is Kaitlyn, and this is the most vulnerable thing I've ever had to write.


I never imagined my life would end up where it is today. I lost both of my parents, and after they passed away, I felt like I lost the only people who truly knew how to help me through life's hardest moments. Grief, trauma, and addiction slowly took over my life. Before I realized it, I had lost so much—my stability, my confidence, my financial security, and precious time with my children.


There were days when I felt completely hopeless. Days I didn't think I would survive. Addiction doesn't just affect the person struggling—it affects everyone who loves them. It stole years of my life that I can never get back, and I carry the weight of that every single day.


But today, I am making a different choice.


I am choosing recovery.


I am choosing life.


I am choosing my children.


This is my chance to fight with everything I have to become the mother and the woman I know I can be. Recovery won't be easy, but I am ready to do the work. I'm asking for help because I know I cannot rebuild everything alone.


Your donation will help me with the basic necessities I need while I focus on recovery, including:


Safe housing and shelter


Food and everyday essentials


Clothing


Transportation to appointments, treatment, and work


Recovery-related expenses


Rebuilding a stable, healthy life for myself and my children


I'm not asking for a handout. I'm asking for a chance. A chance to prove that my past does not have to determine my future.


If you've ever watched someone battle addiction, then you know recovery takes courage, support, and hope. I am ready to fight this battle with everything I have. I refuse to let addiction write the final chapter of my story.


If you're able to donate, no matter how small the amount, please know that your kindness will directly help me rebuild my life. If you can't donate, sharing my story with others would mean just as much.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for believing that people can change. Thank you for believing in second chances.


I dream of the day I can look back on this chapter and say, "I made it." I dream of providing my children with the stable, loving life they deserve. With your help, I believe that day is possible.


God bless you, and thank you for giving me hope when I need it most.

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