Help Me Rebuild My Life After a Traumatic Assaul

Help Me Rebuild My Life After a Traumatic Assault

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but I am choosing hope over pride.

I recently survived a traumatic assault that has deeply impacted my life physically, emotionally, and mentally. Since then, my recovery has been ongoing and challenging. It has affected my ability to work consistently and has made it difficult to keep up with everyday financial responsibilities.

I am a licensed massage therapist, and my work has always been centered on caring for others and helping people feel better in their bodies. Right now, I am focusing on my own healing and learning how to extend that same care and compassion to myself as I recover from this experience.

The financial strain has become overwhelming. Between lost income, therapy and counseling, medical care, transportation to appointments, legal-related expenses, and basic living costs such as rent, utilities, and groceries, I am struggling to stay afloat while also trying to heal.

Your support would provide me with the stability I need to focus on recovery without the constant stress of financial survival. Every contribution, no matter the size, will directly help me rebuild my life, regain my independence, and move forward with strength, safety, and hope.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Even sharing this fundraiser with others—friends, family, or on social media—would mean so much and could make a real difference in my journey.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, compassion, encouragement, and support mean more than I can fully express. With your help, I truly believe I can heal and create a better, more stable future beyond this painful chapter.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing with me.







