Help Me Rebuild My Life After a Near-Fatal Car Acc

APPEAL FOR ASSISTANCE

HELP ME REBUILD MY LIFE AFTER A DEVASTATING ROAD ACCIDENT

My name is Atta Oru Obi.

On 2nd June, I was involved in a terrible road accident that almost claimed my life. By God's grace alone, I survived.

Unfortunately, my vehicle, which was my major means of livelihood, was completely damaged beyond what I can personally afford to repair. To make matters worse, the vehicle was not insured, leaving me with no financial support after the accident.

Since that day, life has become extremely difficult. I have been unable to return to work or generate income. Even meeting basic needs like feeding has become a daily struggle.Coupled with the fact that the car was hire purchased and I was supposed to be paying monthly installment.

I am reaching out with humility to individuals, friends, organizations, churches, and kind-hearted people for financial assistance to help me:

• Repair or replace my damaged vehicle. • Meet my immediate living expenses. • Recover and rebuild my livelihood.

No donation is too small. Every contribution will bring me one step closer to getting back on my feet.

I believe that God often answers prayers through compassionate people, and I sincerely pray that your kindness will be richly rewarded.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Name: Atta Oru Obi

Phone (Call/WhatsApp): +234 703 373 8979

Email: attaoru@gmail.com

"The Lord has preserved my life. Now I am asking for your help to rebuild it."