Help Me Rebuild My Life

My name is Sathish, and I am asking for your support during one of the most difficult times of my life.





I made poor financial decisions that resulted in significant losses from gaming and trading. I take full responsibility for my mistakes and am not looking to blame anyone else.





I need to raise $65,432.10 to clear my debts and start rebuilding my life. I have tried to obtain help through banks, but I have been unsuccessful despite my previous repayment history.





Your support—no matter how small—would help me move toward financial stability and a fresh start. If I am able to recover from this situation, I am committed to paying this kindness forward by helping others in need.





If you're unable to contribute, sharing this campaign with others would also mean a great deal to me.





Thank you for reading my story and for any support you can offer.