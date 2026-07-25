Help me rebuild my life after being deceived and left with overwhelming debt

I never imagined that trying to help someone would change my life so completely.

I was asked by someone I trusted to take out loans in order to help them during a difficult situation. I was promised that the money would be returned, and I believed those promises. Unfortunately, the repayment never happened, and I was left carrying the entire financial burden myself.

Because the obligations are in my name, I am now the person responsible for this debt. I feel trapped in a situation that has become impossible to manage alone.The total amount of debt is around €60,000. However, my current goal is to raise €3,000 — not because it will solve everything, but because I need to take the first step and make at least one thing move forward. Every bit of support helps me reduce the burden and create more stability for my children.





I am a mother of two children, and this burden has affected every part of my life. My days are filled with worry about how to overcome this situation and create a stable future for my family.

I am not asking for an easy solution or to avoid responsibility. I am asking for a chance to recover from a situation that started with trust and ended with a heavy financial burden.

Any support, no matter how small, would mean more than words can express. Every donation would help me move closer to a fresh start and a more secure future for my children.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my story would also be a huge help.

Thank you sincerely to everyone who takes the time to read my story and support me.



