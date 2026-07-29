Help Me Rebuild My Independence with a Psychiatric

Goal: $5,000

My goal is to raise my own Service Dog, which I did in the past, and reclaim my life. The main goal is to get me into college as safely and independently as possible.

I never imagined I would be writing something like this, but today I'm asking for help. I truly, truly need help.

My name is David, and I live with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), Complex PTSD, Major depressive/anxiety. I also receive SSI, which means I live on an incredibly fixed income. After paying for housing, utilities, food, medications, and other necessities, there simply isn't enough left to afford basics, let alone purchase and begin training the psychiatric service dog I desperately need. Once the purchase and set up of the dog is secured my caregiver will be the one maintaining the dog's main needs; food, grooming, toys, pet insurance, etc. But they also cannot afford to help in this great endeavor of purchasing the initial puppy and all that comes with this.

I haven't been able to leave my home independently or maintain employment since 2015. I have just abruptly lost near to everything and everyone in my life, I am grateful if you've even read this far. Thank you, sincerely.





For years, I had a psychiatric service dog. She wasn't just my best friend—she was an essential part of my medical care. She helped ground me when I began dissociating, alerted to panic and changes before they became overwhelming, pulled me from my C-PTSD related delusions, interrupted episodes, guided me to my caregiver when I needed help, led me to a safe place to sit if I became disoriented, and even helped me retrieve my water to take my medication when I couldn't safely do it myself.

She also gave me things that cannot be measured: Confidence, safety, freedom; Independence. Because of her, I had a reason to get outside, take walks, stick to a routine, and reconnect with the world. She gave me a level of independence that I hadn't experienced in years.

Losing my service dog after only five short years was devastating.

More recently, while I was in and out of the hospital receiving mental health treatment, I also lost my emotional support dog after she was rehomed without my knowledge. The grief of losing both of them has been overwhelming, and rebuilding has felt impossible on my own.

I'm now trying to raise my next psychiatric service dog from puppyhood.

After working with numerous dogs, (I grew up working for a kennel, helping to groom, train, manage multiple dogs), having raised my previous service dog from puppyhood, and considering my specific needs, I've decided on a purebred Cocker Spaniel from carefully selected, health-tested, intelligent working lines. While my previous service dog was a Labrador Retriever, I have learned how important temperament and genetics are to a successful service dog, but also the realistic needs of my daily life.

Unfortunately, I also experienced firsthand how quickly years of training can be lost. During one outing, someone threatened my service dog and me with a knife. The trauma from that event caused her to wash out of service work. Because of that experience, I simply cannot afford to gamble on an unknown puppy. I need the strongest possible foundation for success, even though it means paying more for a responsibly bred dog.

My goal is $5,000.





That money will help cover:

Purchasing a well-bred Cocker Spaniel puppy, as well as the transportation and or lodging needed to get them to me. Initial veterinary care, vaccinations, and spay/neuter surgery. A crate, harnesses, leash, grooming supplies, and other essential equipment for training. Initial purchase of service dog equipment; vests, boots, pet car seat, etc. Puppy kindergarten, obedience classes, training treats, and the beginning of professional service dog training & Good Canine Citizenship. The supplies needed to give this puppy the best possible start.





The reality is that raising and training a psychiatric service dog often costs $20,000 to $30,000 or more over the course of training. My goal of $5,000 won't cover the entire journey, but it will make the most important first steps possible. I'll continue investing everything I can as I move forward.

I don't know any other way to say this.

I truly need your help.

I am asking because I have exhausted every option available to me. This isn't about wanting another dog. This is about rebuilding a part of my medical support system that allowed me to live safely and independently.

If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, thank you. Whether it's $5, $10, $25, or simply sharing this fundraiser with others, every act of kindness brings me closer to rebuilding my independence.

If you can't donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, coworkers, or on social media is just as meaningful and could help it reach someone who is able.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my story, believing in me, and giving me hope.

With gratitude,

David