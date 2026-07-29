🏠 Help Me Rebuild My Home in Sri Lanka

Hello everyone,

My name is Janith, and I am from Sri Lanka.

I am currently facing a very difficult situation. My home is only partially built, and it is not yet safe or comfortable to live in. We do not have proper windows, and the house is still in a very basic condition. Because of financial difficulties, I am unable to complete the construction on my own.

Living in this condition is very hard, especially during bad weather. I am trying my best, but I cannot finish the house without help.

I am kindly asking for support from anyone who is willing to help me complete my home. Your support will go directly toward:

Installing windows and doors

Completing basic house construction

Making the house safe for living

Even a small donation will mean a lot to me and my family. If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign would also help me greatly.

Thank you very much for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give.

May God bless you all.