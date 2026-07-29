"Help Me Rebuild My Home and Continue My Education

Hello everyone,

I come from a very poor family and I will be sitting for my Advanced Level (A/L) examination next year. Education is very important to me, but unfortunately I do not have a suitable place to study. Our home is in a very poor and damaged condition, making it difficult for me to focus on my studies and prepare for my future.

I kindly ask for your support in helping me improve our living conditions and create a safe place where I can study. Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean a lot to me and my family.

Your generosity and kindness can make a real difference in my life and help me continue my education with hope and determination.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support. ❤️