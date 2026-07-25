Help Me Rebuild My Future

I never imagined I would be in a position where I would have to ask strangers for help, but today I am reaching out because I truly have nowhere else to turn.





My name is Abdullah, I am 21 years old and living in Egypt. I have been struggling with a financial burden of around 50,000 Egyptian pounds, and despite trying for a long time to solve this situation on my own, I have reached a point where I can no longer overcome it by myself.





I am actively trying to build a better future and searching for work opportunities so I can become financially stable and independent. I am not asking for help because I want an easy way out or to avoid responsibility. I am asking because I am trying to get through a difficult period that could seriously affect my future.





Any support, no matter how small, would mean more than just money to me. It would mean hope, time, and the chance to rebuild my life and move forward.





If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser would also mean a lot to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give.