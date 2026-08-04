Help Me Rebuild My Food Business

I was running a food business from last year through the end of May this year. My location was taken over by the local government council, and I've since been relocated to a new space. The challenge is that my former location was already set up and ready to operate, but this new allocation is just a piece of land that needs development. I don't have the funds to build it out and get my business running again. Your support would help me develop this new space so I can return to doing what I do. Thank you for standing with me.