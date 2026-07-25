GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Rebuild My Family’s Life After Losing Ever

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLaura Groulx

Fundraiser funds will be received by Laura Groulx

Help Me Rebuild My Family’s Life After Losing Ever

Hello everyone,

My name is Renee, and I’m reaching out because my family is going through the hardest season of our lives. Asking for help has never been easy for me, but I’ve learned that sometimes we all need a helping hand.

Last year, my family experienced the unimaginable—we lost our beautiful daughter at birth. The grief of losing a child changed my life forever. Shortly afterward, we were blessed to become pregnant again, and while welcoming our new baby has brought us hope, I’ve also been struggling with postpartum depression as I try to heal emotionally and physically.

During my pregnancy, I lost my job, and everything quickly began to fall apart. I fell behind on bills, and despite doing everything I could to catch up, we lost our home. Recently, we also lost our vehicle, making it even harder to get to job interviews, doctor’s appointments, and provide for my children.

I am a mother of six beautiful children, and they are the reason I refuse to give up. I have been actively searching for work and have several interviews scheduled. I’m doing everything I can to rebuild our lives, but right now I need help getting through this difficult chapter.

Your donations will go directly toward:

  1. Safe housing and utility expenses
  2. Groceries, diapers, and other essentials for my children
  3. Transportation so I can attend interviews, work, and medical appointments
  4. Mental health treatment to help me continue healing and be the mother my children deserve
  5. Other basic necessities while I work toward becoming financially stable again

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference for my family. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing our fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. Your generosity gives us hope that brighter days are ahead. I truly believe this is only a chapter of our story—not the ending—and with your help, I can rebuild a safe and stable life for my children.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

— Renee


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve