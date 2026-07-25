Help Me Rebuild My Family’s Life After Losing Ever

Hello everyone,

My name is Renee, and I’m reaching out because my family is going through the hardest season of our lives. Asking for help has never been easy for me, but I’ve learned that sometimes we all need a helping hand.

Last year, my family experienced the unimaginable—we lost our beautiful daughter at birth. The grief of losing a child changed my life forever. Shortly afterward, we were blessed to become pregnant again, and while welcoming our new baby has brought us hope, I’ve also been struggling with postpartum depression as I try to heal emotionally and physically.

During my pregnancy, I lost my job, and everything quickly began to fall apart. I fell behind on bills, and despite doing everything I could to catch up, we lost our home. Recently, we also lost our vehicle, making it even harder to get to job interviews, doctor’s appointments, and provide for my children.

I am a mother of six beautiful children, and they are the reason I refuse to give up. I have been actively searching for work and have several interviews scheduled. I’m doing everything I can to rebuild our lives, but right now I need help getting through this difficult chapter.

Your donations will go directly toward:

Safe housing and utility expenses Groceries, diapers, and other essentials for my children Transportation so I can attend interviews, work, and medical appointments Mental health treatment to help me continue healing and be the mother my children deserve Other basic necessities while I work toward becoming financially stable again

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference for my family. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing our fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. Your generosity gives us hope that brighter days are ahead. I truly believe this is only a chapter of our story—not the ending—and with your help, I can rebuild a safe and stable life for my children.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

— Renee



