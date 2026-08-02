Help Me Rebuild My Family's Home

Dear friends and kind hearts,

I am reaching out to you today with hope in my heart to ask for your support in rebuilding my family’s home. Our house is currently in a critical condition and is no longer safe to live in.

My family urgently needs a safe shelter, but the costs of building materials and labor are far beyond our financial capabilities. Every single donation, no matter how small, will help us lay a brick toward rebuilding our home and restoring safety and stability to my family.

If you are unable to donate financially, please keep us in your prayers and share this campaign with your friends and family.

Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity.