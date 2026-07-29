Help Me Rebuild My Family's Future

Hello,

My name is Ellen, and I am reaching out with humility and hope to ask for your help during one of the most difficult periods of my life.

I am a 50-year-old woman from the Philippines. As I have grown older, finding stable employment has become increasingly difficult. Years of online work have severely affected my eyesight, and I continue to struggle with physical pain and health problems that make daily work more challenging.

For nearly ten years, I have relied on task-based online work as my primary source of income. My recent earnings from this platform amount to only about US$43 for two weeks of work, and this is not consistent. My work provides no insurance, no benefits, and no guaranteed income. If there is no work available, I earn nothing.

My husband and I were once professional musicians who worked abroad for many years. When we returned home, we relied on our savings while trying to establish a stable life. Unfortunately, those savings were eventually exhausted.

I can no longer sing because my voice has been damaged. My husband, a guitarist, suffers from severe arthritis in his hands and can no longer perform for extended periods.

At present, my husband earns only about ₱700 per week on average. He occasionally gets small musical gigs, but these are rare and inconsistent, and most weeks there are no additional opportunities.

One of our greatest regrets is that we never had insurance or a financial safety net.

Today, our family is struggling financially.

By next month, we may no longer be able to pay our electricity, water, and internet bills. This is especially frightening because my online work depends entirely on internet access. If our internet service is disconnected, I will lose my only remaining source of income.

I also suffer from significant dental problems that I cannot afford to treat. In addition, my eyesight continues to worsen, making it increasingly difficult to work online for long periods.

If I had other options, I would never ask for help this way. Creating this fundraiser is one of the hardest decisions I have ever made.

I have three children. Our eldest child already has a family of their own. While they occasionally help when they can, I do not want to place additional financial burdens on them. Our two younger children are still studying and are too young to work.

Everything I am doing is for them.

My goal is not simply to receive assistance. My goal is to create a sustainable source of income so that my family can become financially independent again.

If I am fortunate enough to receive support and successfully build this business, I hope to one day pay that kindness forward by helping others who are struggling.

Why I Need Help

In the Philippines, obtaining a meaningful loan is extremely difficult without assets, collateral, savings, or a stable source of income.

Because my work is task-based and unstable, financial institutions are unwilling to approve significant loans. The largest loan I have ever qualified for was less than ₱5,000 (US$85).

This fundraiser is my last option for raising the funds needed to stabilize our situation and create a new source of income.

Business Plan

I plan to establish a small online thrift business specializing in:

• Branded second-hand t-shirts

• Second-hand denim apparel

• Pre-owned footwear

The business will operate primarily through social media and online selling platforms.

I previously owned a small business before the pandemic and will provide photographs and documentation whenever possible to demonstrate my experience.

My objective is to create a long-term and sustainable source of income that will allow me to support my family without having to depend on donations in the future.

Business Capital Requirement

Inventory

Branded shirts, denim apparel, and footwear inventory – ₱25,000 (US$425.00)

Permits and Registration

Business permits and documentation – ₱5,000 (US$85.00)

Equipment

Regular printer – ₱8,331 (US$141.63)

Waybill printer – ₱3,173 (US$53.94)

Display Materials

Standing male mannequin – ₱1,499 (US$25.48)

Standing female mannequin – ₱1,299 (US$22.08)

Hanging male mannequin – ₱451 (US$7.67)

Hanging female mannequin – ₱580 (US$9.86)

Plus-size mannequin – ₱1,850 (US$31.45)

Male denim mannequin – ₱850 (US$14.45)

Female denim mannequin – ₱850 (US$14.45)

Two clothing racks – ₱4,178 (US$71.03)

1,000 plastic hangers – ₱3,969 (US$67.47)

Packaging Materials

Plastic bags and packaging supplies – ₱740 (US$12.58)

Packaging tape – ₱495 (US$8.42)

Waybill stickers – ₱189 (US$3.21)

Tape dispenser – ₱129 (US$2.19)

Marketing and Platform Expenses

Advertising and platform expenses – ₱10,000 (US$170.00)

Total Business Capital Needed

✅ ₱68,583

✅ US$1,165.91

Medical Needs

In addition to starting a business, part of the assistance will help address medical issues that we have postponed because of financial hardship.

My Medical Needs

• Dental extractions

• Dental fillings

• Replacement false teeth

• Eye examination

• Prescription eyeglasses

My Husband's Medical Needs

• Medical consultation for severe arthritis

• Diagnostic tests if recommended

• Prescription medications

• Follow-up treatment and care

At this time, I am unable to provide exact medical costs because we have not yet undergone the necessary consultations and examinations.

The final cost will depend on professional assessments and recommendations. Any medical expenses funded through this fundraiser will be documented and reported transparently, including receipts and updates whenever possible.

Transparency and Accountability

If you choose to help me, I promise complete transparency.

I will document all major expenses and provide updates whenever possible. I will share photographs of business progress, inventory purchases, and other relevant developments.

To protect my family's privacy, any photographs of my children will have their faces blurred.

I want every donor to know exactly how their contributions are being used.

Final Message

I am not asking for luxury or comfort.

I am asking for a chance to rebuild.

A chance to keep our lights on.

A chance to maintain internet access so I can continue working.

A chance to receive medical care that we have postponed for years.

Most importantly, a chance to build a small business that can support my family and provide a better future for my children.

Every donation, regardless of size, will make a meaningful difference in our lives.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support.

May God bless you and your loved ones.

Sincerely,

Ellen