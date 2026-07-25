Help me rebuild my family after a sudden crisis.

Cristine Ramer is a severely disabled mother of five children. She and her kids desperately need our immediate support.

In 2015, Cris suffered a Cerebral

Aneurysm. Sadly, one month after the aneurysm, she experienced several strokes resulting in quadriplegia.

Doctors offered little hope and suggested she be moved to a nursing home. Instead, her husband made the decision to care for Cris at home. During this time, he worked diligently on her behalf and, miraculously, Cris regained the ability to speak and communicate! Unfortunately, she remains wheelchair bound and now, after years of instability and hardships, a recent domestic crisis has resulted in their lives. The mom and kids are alone and struggling with basic needs, living in a shed in Tennessee. They need a loving church family to come alongside them... to give them hope and make them feel safe and loved again.

Any contribution is appreciated, no matter the amount or the method of delivery.





NEEDS:

• Reliable transportation for work and medical appointments

• Housing and utility expenses

• Food and daily living necessities

• Clothing and supplies for the children

• Support for caregiving responsibilities

Additionally, there is a promising therapy called

Peri-spinal Etanercept (PSE) that could offer Cris a chance to heal so she could work to help provide for her family. The cost is not covered by insurance and is around $10,000 including travel from Tennessee to Florida.





Currently, Cris's young daughter provides full time care for all the things we take for granted: dressing, bathing, eating, moving. There is no family I know that deserves an outpouring of love as much as this family does. Please pray and support them in any way possible. Thank you!