Help Me Rebuild My Confidence

For years, I’ve lived with two things that have affected my confidence more than most people probably realize: hair loss and gynecomastia.





I’ve kept my head shaved clean for years because at some point I accepted hair loss as something I had to live with. But accepting something and actually feeling confident in it aren’t always the same thing.





Gynecomastia has been an even bigger struggle, especially because fitness has always mattered to me. No matter how much work I put into the gym, how disciplined I stayed, or how much progress I made, it always felt like there was something outside my control affecting how I looked and how I saw my own results.





That takes a toll over time.





This isn’t about chasing perfection or vanity.





This is about finally addressing things that have impacted my confidence for years and making changes I’ve put off because they felt financially out of reach.



