Help Me Rebuild My Career After Losing My Laptop

Hello, my name is Peter Sunday , and I am an aspiring web and product designer from Nigeria.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Technology has always been more than an interest to me—it is the career I have chosen to build. I have spent years teaching myself web design and continuously improving my skills because I believe technology can create opportunities not only for me but also for my family.

On December 27, 2025, while traveling home, I was robbed, and my laptop—the most important tool for my work and learning—was stolen. Losing it was devastating, but I refused to let that experience define my future.

For the past six months, I have worked different jobs, saving every amount I could toward buying another laptop. However, as someone who also helps support my family, my responsibilities have always come first. After paying for essential family needs, very little remains for me to save, making it difficult to replace the equipment I lost.

Despite these challenges, I have continued learning and searching for opportunities. Recently, I received a scholarship to study Product Design through TechCrush. It is an opportunity I have worked hard to earn, and I am determined to make the most of it. Unfortunately, participating fully without a reliable laptop is extremely difficult.

I am raising $600 to purchase a dependable laptop and a smartphone that will allow me to study, complete design projects, communicate with clients, and continue building a sustainable career in technology.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me closer to that goal. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

I understand that trust is important. If you would like to verify who I am, I am happy to speak with you through a WhatsApp video call, answer any questions, and share my scholarship details and design portfolio.

My goal is not simply to own a laptop. My goal is to build a career, support my family, and one day be in a position to help others who face similar challenges.

Thank you for believing in me, for your kindness, and for being part of my journey. Your support is an investment in my future, and I will never take it for granted.

With sincere gratitude,

Peter Sunday

Nigeria