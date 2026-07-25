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help me rebuild me life

Goal₱200,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created bymother for a fresh start

Fundraiser funds will be received by alvin laungayan

help me rebuild me life

Hi, this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to write.

I've always been someone who gives more than I keep. Growing up, I often felt alone, and because of that, I became deeply attached to someone I consider my older sister figure. She became family to me in ways I never had before.

Over the years, I did everything I could to help her whenever she needed me. I gave financially, believing I was doing the right thing and wanting to support someone who meant so much to me.


Today, I'm facing the consequences of those choices.

I'm a mother who is trying to provide for my child while also running a small business. Unfortunately, my finances have reached a breaking point. My credit cards are maxed out, I'm struggling to pay my monthly obligations, and every day has become a constant source of worry.

Asking strangers for help is something I never imagined I would do. I know many people have struggles of their own, so even reading my story means more than you know.

I'm not asking for luxury or an easy life. I'm simply hoping for a chance to breathe again. to pay down my debt, stabilize my finances, support my child, and rebuild my life with dignity.


If you're able to help, whether through a donation or what, I would be deeply grateful.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. I hope that one day, when I'm back on my feet, I'll be able to help someone else the way others have helped me.


With gratitude

a mother’s hope for a fresh start


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