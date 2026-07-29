Help me Rebuild

After many years in addiction, i have finally met someone who actually loves me back. I had a stable job, working as a supervisor on a construction site. 4yrs prior my recovery started on a farm in Northern Cape where i worked with sheep, goat and pigs.

My aim is to return to the Farm, and rebuild the life i dreamed of, before i fell head first in to addiction.

Any contributions will be greatly appreciated in my last attempt at a good and Healthy family life.

Currently unemployed/self-employed.