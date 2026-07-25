Help Me Rebuild for My Son ❤️

I never thought I would be in a position where I had to ask for help, but I have reached a point where I need support to get back on my feet.

I am a mother who loves her son deeply and is doing everything she can to keep moving forward. Right now, I am facing a difficult financial crisis after my benefits were interrupted, and this month I received only $23. I am struggling with rent, PG&E, transportation, and basic necessities while trying to find stability again.

My son is currently about three hours away, and not having reliable transportation has made staying connected much harder. I want to be able to show up for him, maintain our bond, and continue building toward a stable future.

I am also dealing with health concerns that have made it harder to physically do everything I normally would. I am working on getting the help I need while trying to keep my life from falling apart.

I am raising $20,000 to help me rebuild a stable foundation, including:

🏠 Keeping my housing stable and catching up on essential bills

🚗 Transportation so I can stay connected and handle important responsibilities

📱 A reliable phone and communication access

🛒 Basic necessities while I work toward stability

💙 Creating a safe, secure home environment for my future

I am not asking because I want someone else to fix my life. I am asking because I am fighting to rebuild, and right now I need help getting through a very difficult chapter.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps me take a step closer to stability. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser can help me reach someone who can.

Thank you for reading my story and for supporting a mother who is trying her hardest to rebuild and be there for her son.



