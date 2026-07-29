Help Me Rebuild and Provide for My Children

My name is Akinyelu Abolanle, I live in Lagos Nigeria and I am a single mother doing my best to provide a better future for my children.

Life has been challenging lately and despite my efforts, I am struggling to meet my children's school expenses while also trying to create a stable source of income for our family.

I am raising funds to start a small-scale tailoring business.

Tailoring is a skill that can help me become financially independent, support my family and reduce the constant uncertainty of relying on irregular income. With the necessary equipment and materials, I can begin taking orders, earning a steady income and providing for my children's needs.

Part of the funds will also go toward my children's school fees and educational expenses, ensuring they can continue their education without interruption. Education is very important to me and I want my children to have every opportunity to learn, grow and build a brighter future.

Your support, no matter how small, will make a real difference. It will help a mother build a sustainable livelihood, keep children in school, and give our family hope during a difficult season. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story with others would also mean so much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness and generosity will have a lasting impact on our lives.