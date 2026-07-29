Help Me Rebuild and Achieve My Dream

Help Me Pay Off My Debt and Achieve My Biggest Dream

Hello,

Thank you for taking the time to visit my fundraiser.

This is not an easy story for me to share, but I want to be completely honest about why I'm asking for help.

Over the past few years, I have fallen into bank overdraft debt, and I currently need approximately ₪85,000 to pay it off. My financial situation has made it impossible for me to save money or move forward with my biggest personal dream.

For as long as I can remember, I have felt that my eye color was not the one I truly wanted. Earlier this year, I discovered that an eye color change procedure is actually possible. Since then, it has become my biggest goal, and something I hope to achieve one day.

The procedure, together with flights and travel expenses, is expected to cost around ₪50,000–₪60,000.

My fundraising goal is ₪130,000:

Approximately ₪85,000 to pay off my bank overdraft. Approximately ₪45,000–₪60,000 for the eye color change procedure, flights, and related expenses.

I understand that this is a personal dream rather than a medical necessity. I don't expect anyone to donate, and I respect every person's decision. If you choose to support me, whether through a donation or by sharing this fundraiser, I will be deeply grateful.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to rebuilding my financial situation and achieving a dream that has meant so much to me for many years.

Thank you for your kindness, your time, and your support.