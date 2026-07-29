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Help Me Rebuild After Years of Unexpected Hardship

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAdam Wacker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Adam Wacker

Help Me Rebuild After Years of Unexpected Hardship

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do.

I've always been the type of person who tries to figure things out on my own. I've worked hard, pushed through challenges, and done everything I could to keep moving forward. But after the last four years, I've reached a point where I simply can't do it alone anymore.


What started as a fresh chapter in life quickly turned into a series of events that seemed to come one after another.


While moving to our new home, I was involved in a car accident when another driver ran a stop sign and hit me. The driver fled the scene and even provided false insurance information. Because of the circumstances surrounding the accident, I wasn't able to receive all of the care and treatment I needed afterward.


Not long after that, my mother became seriously ill and spent months battling health issues. As many people know, when someone you love is suffering, everything else takes a back seat.


Then came what felt like the biggest blow of all. About six months later, our home suffered a fire that displaced us for more than eight months. Trying to rebuild while still dealing with the aftermath of everything else was overwhelming, both emotionally and financially.

Just when it seemed like we were finally getting back on our feet, multiple severe storms and damage created even more repairs and expenses that still need to be addressed.


Over the last six months, I've also begun experiencing frequent migraines that I believe are directly tied to the stress I've been carrying. After years of dealing with a serious car accident, my mother's illness, a house fire, storm damage, financial struggles, and the constant uncertainty that comes with all of it, my body is finally showing the effects.


There are days when the migraines are so severe that it's hard to concentrate, work, or simply enjoy life. I've spent so much time trying to survive one challenge after another that I haven't had the opportunity to truly recover from any of them. The financial burden is overwhelming, but the physical and emotional toll has become just as difficult.


Each one of these events alone would have been difficult. Together, they created a financial avalanche that I simply couldn't keep up with. Medical expenses, housing costs, repairs, lost work opportunities, and everyday bills continued to pile up while I struggled to recover.


Today, I find myself approximately $30,000 behind financially. The stress of carrying that burden has affected nearly every part of my life. Instead of focusing on growing, building, and enjoying life, I've spent years trying to stay afloat and catch up from circumstances that were largely beyond my control.


I'm not looking for a handout. I'm looking for a hand up.


Any contribution, no matter the size, will help me reduce this financial burden and allow me to focus on rebuilding my future instead of constantly trying to recover from the past.


If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean just as much.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your support, your prayers, and for helping me take one step closer toward getting back on solid ground.

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