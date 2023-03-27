Help Me Rebuild After Years of Supporting My Famil

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. I've always believed in working hard, handling my responsibilities, and being there for my family when they needed me. For a long time, I was the person others could depend on. Today, I find myself needing that same kind of help.

In 2023, after many years of working in the energy industry, I was laid off from my job. Losing my income was difficult enough, but around that same time, my daughter's family was facing a crisis of their own. Their business had failed, and they needed somewhere to go.

Even though I had just lost my job, I opened my home to them.

My daughter and her family—two adults, four children, and two dogs—moved in with me. I am single and did not have another source of financial support, but I did everything I could to keep my family together and provide a safe and stable home during an incredibly difficult time.

For an extended period, I carried the financial responsibilities of a household that had suddenly grown from one person to seven people, along with two pets, while I was also dealing with the loss of my own employment.

About a year ago, my daughter's family was finally able to get back on their feet and move into a home of their own. I am incredibly grateful that I was able to be there for them when they needed me most.

But financially, I never fully recovered.

The combination of losing my job and supporting my family depleted the financial cushion I had built over years of working. Since then, I have continued searching for stable employment, applying for positions, interviewing, updating my skills, and pursuing different opportunities to generate income. I have kept trying to rebuild, but the longer this period has continued, the harder it has become to keep up with my basic expenses.

Today, I am still trying to get back on my feet.

My immediate concern is keeping my essential bills paid while I continue working toward stable employment. The money raised will help me cover necessities such as housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, insurance, and other essential expenses that have become increasingly difficult to manage.

I am not asking anyone to solve my problems for me. I am asking for some breathing room—a bridge between where I am today and the stability I am working hard to regain.

For years, I was fortunate enough to be the person my family could turn to when they needed help. Supporting them during their difficult time is something I will never regret. But that experience, combined with my own job loss, left me in a financial position I never expected to face.

If you are able to contribute, any amount will make a difference and will go toward helping me meet my immediate financial obligations while I continue searching for work.

If you aren't able to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean more to me than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for allowing me to be vulnerable enough to ask for help. I am determined to get through this chapter, regain my financial independence, and once again be in a position where I can help others.

With sincere gratitude.



