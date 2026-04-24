Help Me Rebuild After Tragic House Fire

On February 21, 2025, my life changed forever. A devastating house fire destroyed the home I had lived in for over a decade and claimed the life of my father, who was unable to escape. The emotional trauma of that day is something I carry with me every single day.

Since the fire, I have been struggling to rebuild my life while dealing with grief, financial hardship, housing instability, and ongoing legal proceedings related to the tragedy. I have done everything I can to stay strong for my family, but the challenges have continued to mount.

Recently, I have also been dealing with serious medical issues that have left me unable to work temporarily, creating even more financial strain. Between medical expenses, housing costs, daily living expenses, transportation, and legal obligations, I am facing obstacles that feel overwhelming.

I am humbly asking for help during this difficult chapter of my life. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping me maintain stable housing, cover essential bills, transportation, medical expenses, and continue moving forward while I await the resolution of my legal case.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Your kindness, support, prayers, and encouragement help remind me that I am not facing this journey alone.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide.

— Shana



