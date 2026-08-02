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Help Me Rebuild After Rare Sarcomatoid Carcinoma

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJexanne Bransom

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jexanne Bransom

Help Me Rebuild After Rare Sarcomatoid Carcinoma

Hi, my name is Jackie, and I’m fighting for my life and my future after being diagnosed with sarcomatoid carcinoma of the urinary bladder.


This is an extremely rare and aggressive form of bladder cancer. It accounts for only about 0.1% to 0.6% of all bladder cancers (most sources cite roughly 0.3%). Because it is so uncommon, treatment options and outcomes are limited, and the disease is known for being particularly aggressive.


To fight this cancer I have now undergone a total of 6 surgeries. The main operation removed my bladder, ovaries, uterus, and lymph nodes. Additional surgeries were needed to address serious complications, including hydronephrosis and multiple repairs to my stoma. As a result, I now wear a urostomy bag for the rest of my life. This is a permanent change that affects every single day and requires constant care and adjustment.


The road since then has been long and grueling. For more than a year and a half I’ve undergone chemotherapy with Gemcitabine and Cisplatin, followed by immunotherapy with Pembrolizumab. These treatments have kept me alive, and for that I am deeply grateful. But they have also left me physically depleted.


I have very little strength left. Simple daily tasks that most people take for granted now drain me completely. Managing the urostomy, dealing with the lasting effects of major surgery and treatment, and the sheer exhaustion mean I can no longer work the way I want to or need to. The loss of my organs, the ongoing side effects, and the constant physical limitations have taken away my ability to earn a living.


Even with Medicare, the medical bills, out-of-pocket costs, supplies for the urostomy, travel for treatment, medications, and everyday living expenses have piled up. I am alive but I am broke. The financial pressure is constant and overwhelming.


I’m not asking for luxury. I’m asking for help to cover basic living expenses, remaining medical costs, urostomy supplies, and the support I need while I try to regain some strength and stability. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward keeping a roof over my head, putting food on the table, and giving me the breathing room to focus on healing instead of surviving day to day.


If you’ve ever faced a health crisis, or if you simply believe that no one should have to choose between staying alive and staying solvent, please consider donating or sharing this campaign. Your kindness can help me keep going.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story and for any support you can offer. I am still here, still fighting, and still hopeful because of people like you.


With sincere gratitude,

Jackie


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