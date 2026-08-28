Help Me Rebuild After Leaving

I'm a domestic violence survivor and I had to leave everything behind. All I have are some clothes in my backpack. I have no car, no place to stay, and I'm starting from nothing.





Right now I'm very scared and desperate. I need help covering a motel for as long as I can, and money for food and water. I really don't like to ask for help, but I'm at a point where I have to.





If you're able to help me, I will be so grateful. Thank you for standing with me. God bless you.