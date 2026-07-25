Help Me Rebuild After Homelessness and Illness

I was laid off and have not been able to find employment. I am homeless and have been living in my car with four dogs since April. In May, I found out that my cervical cancer came back.





Right now, my transmission is going out, and I'm facing immediate needs I can't meet on my own. I'm asking for help with housing and bills until I'm able to get a job and health insurance.





I'm a single mom of four kids who I've been a primary provider for most of their life. Thankfully, they're staying with their father for now, but I miss them so much. This has been extremely hard for all of us.





Thank you for standing with me.