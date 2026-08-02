Help Me Rebuild After Homelessness

I'm reaching out with honesty and hope. I've been homeless for two years, and I've just gotten back on my feet, but I'm still struggling to stay stable.





I'm on SSDI, which barely covers my basic needs. I have perianal Crohn's disease, which is vital to my health and everyday life. Managing it takes resources I don't have right now.





Right now, I need help with food, rent, furniture, and utilities. These basics feel out of reach on my current income, and without support, I'm afraid I'll slip backward.





I don't have family here, my mom is deceased, and I don't have many friends I can turn to. I'm simply reaching out with my heart, asking if anyone can help me stay housed and stable. Your support would mean so much to me. Thank you for considering.