Help Me Rebuild After Being abandoned with nothing

Help Me Rebuild After Being Left Without Housing, Transportation, or Basic Support





I never thought I would be in a position where I would have to ask for help, but I am facing a crisis and I am trying to find a way forward.





After three years of building a life with someone I loved and trusted, my situation changed suddenly. I was left unexpectedly without the basic things I need to function day-to-day. I no longer have access to important personal items, financial resources, and necessities that I relied on, including my phone, prescriptions, and access to my bank cards. I am working to resolve these issues, but right now I am in a position where I have very little ability to take care of myself.





This happened at an especially difficult time because I am already dealing with ongoing medical care after a serious car accident and other health challenges. I have appointments, medications, and responsibilities that require transportation and stability, but I am currently trying to figure out how to meet those needs without the support or resources I previously had.





On top of losing my housing stability, I have also lost irreplaceable personal belongings, including family keepsakes and photos of my children. Those losses have been heartbreaking because they are memories that cannot simply be replaced.





Right now, I am asking for help with:





- Finding safe housing and a deposit for a place to live

- Reliable transportation so I can attend medical appointments and rebuild independence

- Replacing essential items and covering basic needs while I stabilize

- Getting access to the things I need to move forward





I am not asking for a handout or for anyone to fix my life. I am asking for a chance to get safe, stable, and back on my feet after an unexpected and overwhelming situation.





Any amount of support would mean more than I can express. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser would help me reach someone who can.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me through one of the hardest moments I have ever faced.