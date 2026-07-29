Help Me Rebuild After an ICU Coma—Homeless With My

My name is Kathy, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help.

In May 2026, my life changed when I suffered a serious medical emergency that resulted in a lengthy hospitalization, an ICU stay, and a medically induced coma. When I finally woke up, I was faced with a long road to recovery and a future filled with uncertainty.

Since leaving the hospital, I have been struggling to rebuild my life while dealing with the physical, emotional, and financial effects of what happened. My ability to work and support myself has been severely impacted, and I am doing everything I can to regain stability.

One constant source of support has been my service dog, Zoe. Zoe helps me manage PTSD, anxiety, and the challenges I face during recovery. She keeps me grounded on difficult days and provides comfort and stability when I need it most.

I am currently trying to secure stable housing, cover basic living expenses, attend medical appointments, and continue my recovery. The financial strain has been overwhelming, and I am reaching out for help during this difficult chapter of my life.

The funds raised will be used for: • Housing and temporary shelter needs

• Food and everyday necessities

• Transportation to appointments and essential services

• Medical and recovery-related expenses

• Care and supplies for my service dog, Zoe

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help me move one step closer to stability and recovery. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide.

With gratitude,

Kathy & Zoe