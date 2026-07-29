Help Me Rebuild After a Life-Changing Injury

After a serious work injury and multiple surgeries, I’m fighting to rebuild my life and support my children.

The hardest part isn’t just the pain — it’s not being able to provide for my kids the way I need to. They’ve always been my biggest motivation, and right now I’m struggling to get back on my feet so I can be there for them.

Funds raised will help with basic living expenses, transportation, medical costs, and staying afloat while I recover and work toward a stable future.

Any support, prayers, or sharing of this campaign means more than I can put into words. Thank you for helping me keep moving forward.