Help Me Rebuild: A Single Mom’s Journey to Nursing

Hello, my name is Erica, and I’m a single mother pursuing my dream of becoming a registered nurse. Like many families, we’ve experienced unexpected hardships that have left us fighting to regain stability. Despite these challenges, I remain committed to my faith, my education, and creating a better future for my son.

I am currently enrolled in nursing school and working hard to build a career that will allow me to provide a stable and secure life for my family. Every day, I choose hope over fear and perseverance over giving up.

The support received through this fundraiser will help with essential needs such as housing, transportation, food, school expenses, utilities, and other basic living costs while I continue my education and work toward financial independence.

Your generosity—whether through a donation or by sharing this campaign—will help us move forward during a difficult season. Most importantly, your support will allow me to stay focused on completing nursing school so I can one day give back to others through a career of caring and service.

Thank you for believing in our future, for your kindness, and for keeping us in your prayers. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a meaningful difference.

With gratitude,

Erica



