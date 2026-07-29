Help Me Rebuild a Safe Home for My Family

My name is chat pri, and I am a 40-year-old father living in the Badulla District of Sri Lanka. Today, I am reaching out with a humble and heartfelt request for help during one of the most difficult times in my life.

Due to recent heavy rainfall, a devastating landslide struck the area around my home. The hillside behind our house collapsed, causing severe damage to our property and making it unsafe for my family to continue living there. Large amounts of soil and debris have fallen around the house, and there remains a constant risk of further landslides, especially during periods of rain.

As a result, my family was forced to leave our home and seek temporary shelter in a rented house. We are currently living in very difficult conditions. My family consists of my wife, who is unemployed, our two young children aged 8 and 6, and my elderly mother and father. Providing safety, stability, and basic necessities for six family members has become an overwhelming challenge.

Our greatest need now is to secure a safe piece of land and build a modest new home where my children and elderly parents can live without fear. Unfortunately, our financial situation makes it impossible for us to achieve this on our own. Every day, we struggle with uncertainty about our future and where we will eventually call home.

I am therefore appealing to kind-hearted individuals, organizations, and anyone willing to help. Any donation, no matter how small, will bring us one step closer to rebuilding our lives and providing a safe home for my family. Your support will not only help construct a house but also restore hope and security for two young children and elderly parents who have already endured so much hardship.

If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with your friends, family, and social networks would also mean a great deal to us. Every share increases the chance that our plea for help will reach someone who can make a difference.

From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you may be able to provide. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.

Sincerely,

chat pri .

Badulla District, Sri Lanka 🇱🇰