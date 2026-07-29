Help Me Reach Professional Streaming Quality





My name is Mildred4truth, and I run an independent YouTube channel focused on true crime, courtroom coverage, legal analysis, and breaking criminal cases. I spend countless hours researching cases, preparing livestreams, and creating content to keep viewers informed and engaged.

Right now, my channel is not yet monetized by YouTube, but I am committed to continuing to grow and improve the quality of my broadcasts. I am starting this GiveSendGo fundraiser to help raise $5,000 for upgraded streaming and production equipment.

The funds will go toward:

• A professional computer for livestreaming

• Improved microphones and audio equipment

• Better lighting and camera upgrades

• StreamYard and streaming software costs

• Internet and storage upgrades

• Backup recording equipment

• Graphics and production tools for higher-quality broadcasts

My goal is to provide clearer audio, smoother livestreams, improved visuals, and more reliable coverage for my audience. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps support independent content creation and allows me to continue covering important true crime stories and court cases.

If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for supporting my channel and helping me continue growing this community.



