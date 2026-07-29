Help Me Reach My Goal

I'm on a mission to purchase a vehicle that will help me improve my daily life and create more opportunities for my future. The total cost is R200 000 and I'm asking for support from people who believe in helping someone achieve a meaningful goal.

If you're able to donate just R87 you'll be helping me get one step closer. A single Rand may seem small, but together, thousands of small contributions can make a huge impact.

Every donation and every share means the world to me.

Thank you for being part of this journey. ❤️