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Help Bring Hardcore Industries to Life

Goal$60,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySteve Smith

Help Bring Hardcore Industries to Life

My name is Steve, and for over 20 years I’ve carried a dream that refuses to die.

Hardcore Industries isn’t just a clothing company—it’s a lifestyle and a message that represents hardworking men and women everywhere. The people who get up before the sun, work long hours, provide for their families, and still find time to enjoy life. That’s what our slogan means:

Work Hard. Play Hard.

Like many people, life has thrown challenges my way. There have been setbacks, financial struggles, and times when pursuing this dream seemed impossible. But no matter what happened, I never stopped believing in Hardcore Industries and what it could become.

Today, I’m asking for help turning that dream into reality.

The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward:

  1. Printing new apparel designs
  2. Marketing and advertising
  3. Website improvements
  4. Inventory and production costs
  5. Growing the Hardcore Industries brand

I have already invested countless hours creating designs, building the website, and laying the foundation for the company. What I need now is the financial support to get the brand in front of more people and continue producing high-quality apparel that represents the hardworking community.

Every shirt sold, every design created, and every step forward helps build something bigger than clothing. It helps create a brand that stands for determination, resilience, and never giving up on your dreams.

Whether you can donate, share this campaign, or simply support the brand, I am truly grateful.

Thank you for believing in Hardcore Industries and helping me chase a dream that has been over 20 years in the making.

Together, we’ll continue to prove that hard work still matters.

Work Hard. Play Hard.

Goal: $60,000

  1. $20,000 for marketing and advertising
  2. $20,000 for apparel production and inventory
  3. $10,000 for new design development
  4. $10,000 for website and business growth expenses



— Steve

Founder, Hardcore Industries


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